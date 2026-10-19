On Monday, I am proud to be releasing a new short book, The Epstein Conspiracy: How Russia Turned a Lie About Jeffrey Epstein into a Weapon Against America, Israel, and Jews.

Available now in paperback and Kindle at Amazon, or as a signed paperback from my newly revamped website. The audiobook version is coming soon. Here’s a video trailer.

The writing, editing and publication of The Epstein Conspiracy accompanied me through what has been, by turns, the most difficult, euphoric, and consequential few months of my life, both personally and professionally.

The book was conceived originally as two chapters of a much larger work, Viral Libels: Antisemitic Conspiracy Theories as Information Warfare (which I should be done in the Spring of 2027). It was to show how remarkably aggressive Russian information operations have been the primary cause of the online explosion of Jew-hatred on the American Right.

As I wrote and pulled together evidence, the narrative that emerged was more like a spy thriller—and it became clear that a wild story like this would be forever buried inside a large book. So it transformed, by turns, into a (very long) magazine article, and then a 40-page PDF “report” that I sent to friends and colleagues but had no idea how to release. And then, exhausted by all the rewrites this Spring, I stepped away from it to focus on other things.

A month ago, I was looking forward to seeing some of it published in abbreviated form in a storied print magazine; when that fell apart, I quickly added several dozen pages, a new appendix and, giving it a cover artwork and layout, adapted it to the book format in one very intense week.

All this is to say, I don’t think I’ve labored more on a piece in such a variety of different forms. (I’d even spent a few days thinking I’d turn it into a true crime podcast series—which, considering the plot, would be incredible—but some things are best left to the entertainment professionals.)

I’m proud of the design and layout, and think it’s some of my most spirited and consistent work. In the end, I could not be happier to finally release The Epstein Conspiracy in the way I should’ve done it in the first place.

About the Book

Millions of Americans now believe Jeffrey Epstein was running a sexual-blackmail ring for Israeli intelligence, and that this explains why their leaders act the way they do and why their country goes to war. The only evidence for it, however, is a single, super-shady source with an invented intelligence backstory—and a long chain of outlets, each bigger than the last, that carried the story until it landed on the largest podcasts in the country.

The Epstein Conspiracy traces how the story was built, who carried it, and who gains from it. The payoff for Moscow is an America that turns on its ally, comes to see its own institutions as tools of hidden Jewish power, and loses the ability to think clearly about its own interests.

What you’ll find inside

Where the claim started. The whole edifice rests on Ari Ben-Menashe. His earlier allegations about Robert Maxwell were later recycled as “corroboration” for his allegations about Epstein, so one man’s word got presented as several independent lines of evidence.

How it was built. How the claim was seeded, given an intelligence backstory, laundered through more and more prominent outlets, and finally switched on by America’s biggest podcasts.

Why Russia. How the operation can be attributed from public evidence (sources, laundering infrastructure, amplification patterns, timing, motive) without assuming everyone who repeated it was a paid or knowing agent.

The playbook. The first English translation of excerpts from Aleksandr Dugin’s Konspirologiya, with my annotations. It’s the doctrine behind the operation: antisemitic conspiracy as a weapon for breaking a free society’s standards of evidence and reason.

What to do about it. Content moderation won’t fix this. The United States should treat operations like this as foreign attacks and go after the services, operators, money and infrastructure behind them, the way it learned to go after terrorist networks. Because Israel is the second target, the two countries should answer it together.

What people are saying

Dave Rubin: “Dave Reaboi is a clear thinker who actually ‘knows what time it is.’ In an age when too many voices get pulled into conspiracies and rabbit holes, Dave has repeatedly proven himself impervious to them. This book is a vital resource for those looking to inoculate themselves from Russian propaganda often peddled by popular ‘right-wing’ influencers.”

Ben Shapiro: “Nobody researches like Dave Reaboi—and his research has now uncovered a stunning chain of events that led to one of the most viral conspiracy theories of all time.”

Daniel Pipes, Founder, Middle East Forum: “Reaboi meticulously establishes how specious claims by sketchy Americans, adopted by Putin’s state media, appealed to the many Americans contemptuous of their own country and, in the process, eroded ‘America’s capacity to reason about its own national interests.’ Read this short book and weep.”

Walter Kirn, bestselling author of Up in the Air: “David Reaboi goes deep into the political uses of a mystery man whose story has dominated our politics for quite a while now, in life and in death. If you’re interested in the Epstein question, and you think you know the answers, think again. This book will help.”

Rebeccah Heinrichs, Hudson Institute: The Epstein Conspiracy is “a rigorous forensic analysis uncovering how a foreign adversary is poisoning, dividing, and trying to weaken America.”

J. Michael Waller, Center for Security Policy: “For centuries, conspiracy theories have been a cheap and easy psychological warfare method to confuse, anger, and divide target audiences. They are effective because they can never be disproven. David Reaboi shows how some of the most effective ones play on latent suspicions, open fears, and secrecy. He also provides, for the first time, an English translation of Russian theorist Alexander Dugin’s decades-old templates for conspiracy theories and how to wage them to undermine the United States.”

How to Get the Book

Two favors, if you’re willing:

Leave an Amazon review once you’ve read it. Launch-week reviews do more for a book than anything else I could ask of you. Forward this to one person who’s bought the Epstein-Mossad story. That’s exactly who the book is for.

Free Signed Book for Paid Subscribers

Thank you for your patience with me as I quietly worked on The Epstein Conspiracy (and many other things I’m looking forward to sharing). I’d like to send you a signed copy, free, shipping included–just send me an email and I’ll ship one to you. One per subscriber, good through December 31.

Cheers,

David