Late Republic Nonsense

ThinkforYourself's avatar
ThinkforYourself
I can define it, or try to: many people are upset with the decline of the West, largely orchestrated by the Left (e.g., feminism, race ideology, trans ideology) and globalists pushing mass immigration, but it's also the result of free trade and secularism. And they have good reason to be upset; these are disastrous developments, ruining a great civilization. The West is committing suicide, and its future is in peril. So they wish to blame someone.

Throughout history, which small group has been scapegoated the most, perhaps due to their superior intelligence and proximity? Jews, of course. This is nothing new. Scapegoating is a natural psycho-social mechanism that happens on an unconscious level; see the work of René Girard on this topic. But saying that it is natural does not make it right; it is unethical and leads to religious violence. Leftism is a kind of religion, but one can argue that Rightism is also.

Of course, not all conservatives go along with this scapegoating; many are pro-Israel, as I am. Prof Victor Davis Hanson, to his credit, has responded to Tucker Carlson's anti-Jewishness, debunking it. I became aware of the problem watching a show on YouTube called Fleccas Talks, which is critical of mass immigration and crime, is pro-MAGA, and critical of the Left (so far, I agreed), but inexplicably and without any evidence, it blames it on a fictional Jewish worldwide conspiracy that they allege is controlling even President Trump! They call this being "America First" as though being pro-Israel is mutually exclusive to American patriotism. One can be both MAGA and pro-Israel, since, as Hanson points out, they are a key ally. I would venture he knows far more about Israel than Tucker Carlson, who seems to believe some rather questionable propaganda.

So now, with Leftists being useful idiots for Islamic terrorism (the red-green alliance) and some MAGA-like Tucker Carlson influencing many young conservatives, it's really distressing to see the phrase "never again" forgotten by people who should really know better. If anyone doubts that this is dangerous, look at the antisemitism that contributed to the Shoah, the Holocaust. It started like this, with people scapegoating Jews for the problems.

It's awful that NYC just voted for an antisemitic mayor. What will happen to the 1.3 million Jews there? It's sad to see Carlson, a person whose words I have listened to in the past, go to the dark side like this. Iran continues to pose an existential threat to Israel, which needs the USA as a military ally to deter annihilation. Fortunately, the Israelis themselves are very resourceful and able to defend themselves, with or without the USA, we hope. A really well-written Substack column that addresses these issues is The Future of Jewish by Joshua Hoffman. He gives you a lot to think about.

If you want to understand it from a Christian theological perspective, it is the abandonment of the true meaning of the Bible, which is in agreement with Zionism, and the putting of something called supersessionism or replacement theology in its stead. This essentially erases Judaism and Israel, which is theologically and morally wrong.

I really think that a lot of conservative antisemitism stems from an older form: Christian antisemitism, which is one of the three major forms of it in the West; the other two are race-based (Nazi Aryanism) and more recently anti-Zionism. The latter is adopted by many Muslims and Leftists, though for different reasons: for Muslims, it is also supersessionism and, on a psychological level, a deep insecurity and fear of being inferior, and for Leftists, it is scapegoating using neo-Marxist ideas like anti-colonialism, which they incorrectly superimpose on the Middle East.

Level The Matrix
I don’t think it’s “Jews” people are finding offensive so much as those pretending and hising behind Judaism and “the Jews”. Otherwise known as Zionists.

Anyone w a Christian background has always been told the Jews are God’s chosen people and we should respect them as such, but awareness is growing of the distinction between Jews and Zionists.

