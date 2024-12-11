Late Republic Nonsense
Naming the Jew
Antisemitism is exploding on the right, and even Jews—and the people who are paid big bucks to represent them—don’t know how to define it
9 hrs ago
•
David Reaboi
December 2024
The Van Jones Rule
The 2009 incident that cemented the Left's dominance over mainstream media, marginalized conservative narratives, and created our modern political…
Dec 11, 2024
•
David Reaboi
More on Antifa, the Election, and Thanksgiving
Appearing on a special Thanksgiving episode of The Blaze News Tonight with Jill Savage and Matt Peterson.
Dec 2, 2024
•
David Reaboi
November 2024
A Whimper, Not a Bang: Where Was Antifa After Trump's Victory?
The Democrats had gone to the edge of American discourse — beyond which is the disintegration of normal political life — and then, when they’d been…
Nov 26, 2024
•
David Reaboi
October 2024
Foreign Policy in the Late Republic
Making war on foreigners who remind us of our domestic enemies, and allying with those who remind us of ourselves.
Oct 2, 2024
•
David Reaboi
July 2024
The Bidens’ Last Act: Six Scenarios
Joe Biden will leave the 2024 race on his own, no matter what he’s saying now.
Jul 13, 2024
•
David Reaboi
July 2023
Vinícius de Moraes and Baden Powell: Os Afro Sambas (1966)
The collaboration with the virtuoso guitarist Baden Powell on a brilliant record that became one of the touchstones of Brazilian music. Plus: Vinícius e…
Jul 20, 2023
•
David Reaboi
Duke Ellington: Afro Bossa (1963)
Duke Ellington was in his early 60s when he made the wonderful Afro Bossa for Frank Sinatra’s then-young Reprise label in 1963. Brazil’s Bossa N…
Jul 19, 2023
•
David Reaboi
Charlie Parker & Lester Young: "Embraceable You"
It's midnight on September 17, 1949.
Jul 15, 2023
•
David Reaboi
May 2023
The Doomer Case for DeSantis
Does the 2024 Presidential Election Even Matter? In Conversation with The Blaze's Daniel Horowitz.
May 30, 2023
•
David Reaboi
April 2023
Saudi Arabia's Most Important Mega-Project is the Revitalization of its National Identity
Thoughts about my fist visit to the Kingdom, one of the most fascinating—and optimistic—places in the world. And, for the Right in America, there's much…
Apr 4, 2023
•
David Reaboi
March 2023
Wayne Shorter (1933-2023)
Forty-three albums from the late genius composer and saxophonist.
Mar 3, 2023
•
David Reaboi
